#GlobalRepentanceCall
Prepare the way! The Messiah is coming!
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
.
@SenKamalaHarris says she doesn't want to be AG.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Gotta fly but enjoyed the discussion. Thanks, Michelle.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
We want RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA we are tired of all covid news.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Once again, you are begging for us to make unflattering NYT editorial board members meme to use for years. Stick to the printsThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Scratching her neck like a crack head. Wonder what cocktail of drugs she is on.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.