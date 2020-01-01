Do you think that there is any chance that they will extend the UI top up $600/wk payments beyond July 31?
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
My wife is a HCW at the original epicenter of the US outbreak (Kirkland). She had the same disease you describe, in Berlin in January, and was treated with azithromycin. Antibody test is now negative. I wonder if these antibodies fade quicklyThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.