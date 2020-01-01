Three coins in my pocket.
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
U guys have only figured this out now? I'm a Woodstock participant! I'm 70- we lived through our music!! I still do to this day!!
We are watching the Budapest Festival Orchestra (BFZ - Budapesti Fesztival Zenekar). The orchestra live streams on a nightly basis. The line up of chamber music is astounding and incredible. Recommended.
It would take years of going to concerts to hear the amazing variety of music being performed. You can find them on Facebook and the internet. Bravissimi to the musicians who perform on a nightly basis. They are amazing.
