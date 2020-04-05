Os médicos e todos os profissionais de saude são os verdadeiros heróis na luta contra o covid 19.
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Nice to see you, Senior!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
I wonder if anyone is putting pressure on those who actually have the power to do something about Trump at this point. The Republicans who refused to remove him. Whoever has the power to use the 25th Amendment. Is anyone pressuring them to act?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Jen Senior has a conversation about herself? Huh, think I'll pass.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Living under Governor Cuomo must be tough. HAHAHAThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
People who are familiar with dementia notice physical symptoms that aren't addressed in the media. Given that Trump's father had Alzheimer's, will the press ever view mental and physical symptoms as a story?
- 2 more replies
-
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.