New York Times OpinionVerified account

A new project from Times Opinion "Many Americans have demonstrated heroic strength during the coronavirus pandemic, but the society itself has revealed profound weaknesses."https://nyti.ms/3eFy00i
If the justices endorse Donald Trump's extreme view of presidential immunity, write
@COFinkelstein and @RWPUSA, "they will make it impossible to hold this president, and all future presidents, answerable in courts for their actions"https://nyti.ms/35EUpGU
US unemployment soared to 14.7 percent, amid economic devastation not seen since the Depression. Meanwhile, Denmark took a different economic approach, spent a smaller share of GDP on the rescue, and unemployment hovers at 4-5 percent. Let's learn from it:http://nyti.ms/2LeCCN6
"Mr. Trump claims that a president has 'temporary absolute immunity,'" write
@COFinkelstein and @RWPUSA. But "the president is not immune from investigation, whether criminal or civil, while he is in office."https://nyti.ms/2YJVjQU
Join columnist
@JenSeniorNY in a conversation about health care workers' mental health and —on a lighter note (really)—the life-affirming benefits of pessimism at this time.https://www.pscp.tv/w/cYQ1sjFYSlFrVk96Z1d3RUx8MXpxS1ZsWG52UmRKQlfJzCYBYI5LZAPfPKdY5mjaXdGLTTG_yB8j2mZ6VVGa
"Americans everywhere have had to adjust their lives and businesses to this new environment," writes
@RepSteveIsrael. "Why can't our leaders do the same?"https://nyti.ms/3bjwjma
"If whiteness has meant the right to control and to be free from control,"
@jbouie writes, "then it is easy to see how racial identity might influence the reaction to the lockdowns among a certain subset of white Americans"https://nyti.ms/2WbpbUy
.
@PaulKrugman responded to readers commenting on his column "An Epidemic of Hardship and Hunger." Read their exchanges here: https://nyti.ms/3fprv1Q
"Some American companies scoff that a $15 minimum wage or stronger unions would be a disastrous blow to business," says
@NickKristof. "Denmark challenges that narrative." https://nyti.ms/3dloAFA
It’s a 2 OpEd day. Just up in
@nytimes on the Michael Flynn debacle and how it is destroying Justice.https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/08/opinion/michael-flynn-trump-barr.html?referringSource=articleShare
There’s been an enormous amount of public shame, both online and off, writes
@michelleinbklyn. But when it comes to public health, shaming is generally an ineffective strategy.https://nyti.ms/3crnvfD
The point of dropping the Michael Flynn case isn’t really to spring him, say
@neal_katyal and @jgeltzer. It's to impugn federal law enforcement.https://nyti.ms/35H9WpC
The Justice Department's move to drop the Michael Flynn case, write
@neal_katyal and @jgeltzer, "embeds into official U.S. policy an extremist view of law enforcement as the enemy of the American people"https://nyti.ms/2SPclt5
Your handy, clip and save guide to how the U.S. response to Covid-19 ranks compared to the rest of the world. History will not be kind to this president.https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/08/opinion/coronavirus-trump.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
"America has a failed federal government, laughed at and pitied the world over," writes
@nytegan. "Welcome to our nightmare."https://nyti.ms/3fyw0XQ
In Iran, millions of baby chickens have been buried alive. In India, farmers are feeding strawberries to cattle rather than sending them to markets. What is wrong with the global food supply? Jennifer Clapp asks.https://nyti.ms/2SNblps
"Many of us call ourselves 'Weird Christians,'" writes
@NotoriousTIB. "What we have in common is that we see a return to old-school forms of worship as a way of escaping from the crisis of modernity and the liberal-capitalist faith in individualism."https://nyti.ms/2YJUN5y
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
"This is a passionate, idealistic generation that sees the emergency, wants to serve those around them and groans to live up to this moment," writes
@nytdavidbrookshttps://nyti.ms/3bbSFWR
Did....I finally make tradpunk happen? My latest in
@Nytimes:https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/08/opinion/sunday/weird-christians.html?smid=tw-share
.
@jbouie: "I don't think you can separate the vehemence of anti-lockdown protesters from their whiteness, nor do I think we can divorce their demands to reopen the economy from the knowledge that many of those most affected belong to other racial groups"https://nyti.ms/2A2AXRI
