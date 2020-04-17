New York Times OpinionVerified account

    Apr 17

    A new project from Times Opinion "Many Americans have demonstrated heroic strength during the coronavirus pandemic, but the society itself has revealed profound weaknesses."

  2. 16 minutes ago

    If the justices endorse Donald Trump's extreme view of presidential immunity, write and , "they will make it impossible to hold this president, and all future presidents, answerable in courts for their actions"

    5 hours ago

    US unemployment soared to 14.7 percent, amid economic devastation not seen since the Depression. Meanwhile, Denmark took a different economic approach, spent a smaller share of GDP on the rescue, and unemployment hovers at 4-5 percent. Let's learn from it:

  4. 31 minutes ago

    "Mr. Trump claims that a president has 'temporary absolute immunity,'" write and . But "the president is not immune from investigation, whether criminal or civil, while he is in office."

  5. 49 minutes ago

    Join columnist in a conversation about health care workers’ mental health and —on a lighter note (really)—the life-affirming benefits of pessimism at this time.

  6. 51 minutes ago

    "Americans everywhere have had to adjust their lives and businesses to this new environment," writes . "Why can’t our leaders do the same?"

  7. 1 hour ago

    "If whiteness has meant the right to control and to be free from control," writes, "then it is easy to see how racial identity might influence the reaction to the lockdowns among a certain subset of white Americans"

  8. 1 hour ago

    . responded to readers commenting on his column "An Epidemic of Hardship and Hunger." Read their exchanges here:

  9. 1 hour ago

    "Some American companies scoff that a $15 minimum wage or stronger unions would be a disastrous blow to business," says . "Denmark challenges that narrative."

    2 hours ago

    It’s a 2 OpEd day. Just up in on the Michael Flynn debacle and how it is destroying Justice.

  11. 2 hours ago

    There’s been an enormous amount of public shame, both online and off, writes . But when it comes to public health, shaming is generally an ineffective strategy.

  12. 2 hours ago

    The point of dropping the Michael Flynn case isn’t really to spring him, say  and . It’s to impugn federal law enforcement.

  13. 2 hours ago

    The Justice Department's move to drop the Michael Flynn case, write  and , "embeds into official U.S. policy an extremist view of law enforcement as the enemy of the American people"

    2 hours ago

    Your handy, clip and save guide to how the U.S. response to Covid-19 ranks compared to the rest of the world. History will not be kind to this president.

  15. 2 hours ago

    "America has a failed federal government, laughed at and pitied the world over," writes . "Welcome to our nightmare."

  16. 2 hours ago

    In Iran, millions of baby chickens have been buried alive. In India, farmers are feeding strawberries to cattle rather than sending them to markets. What is wrong with the global food supply? Jennifer Clapp asks.

  17. 3 hours ago

    "Many of us call ourselves 'Weird Christians,'" writes . "What we have in common is that we see a return to old-school forms of worship as a way of escaping from the crisis of modernity and the liberal-capitalist faith in individualism."

    4 hours ago

    As always, read

  19. 3 hours ago

    "This is a passionate, idealistic generation that sees the emergency, wants to serve those around them and groans to live up to this moment," writes

    4 hours ago

    Did....I finally make tradpunk happen? My latest in :

  21. 3 hours ago

    .: "I don’t think you can separate the vehemence of anti-lockdown protesters from their whiteness, nor do I think we can divorce their demands to reopen the economy from the knowledge that many of those most affected belong to other racial groups"

