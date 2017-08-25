Why do you need a gender quota for your reading list?
Why does the gender identity of the author matter to you? Why not just read good books?
I read 10 books and just one's by a woman, I wonder if I'm missing something good. Maybe I am. Only way to find out is to ask.
Fair enough-respect FOMO, but personally wouldn't define it in terms of gender. I'd just want to read the best even if all women or all men.
With all due repect, a reporter's job is to go out and find the untold story, not sit back and "wonder" & ask others to do it for them.
Well, that used to be a reporter's job, but now that job is often doing social media "engagement." Regardless how tone-deaf.
I'd totally read an article wherein
@SamSifton examines how he happens to read so few books by women.
Don't mean this as an attack - I realized the same was true for me, and started devoting my summer reading entirely to women.
I applaud you. I look at what I read, too. I'm deficient in modern Hispanic writers, for example.
Hey! Modern Mexican writers Valeria Luiselli, Guadalupe Nettel and Argentinian Samantha Schweblin are all amazing + available in English
Okay. Added at least one book of each to my list. I'm so, so excited about the Mexican writers because I studied in Puebla. Again, thanks!
-
-
Why not hire someone who already knows about women writers?
In the meantime, read Sylvia Townsend Warner, Dawn Powell, Jane Bowles, Jenny Diski. Jessica Mitford. Then consider getting out of the way.
I suggest instead of reading anything by Franzen you simulate the experience by nodding proudly at your own erection for a couple of hours.
Hey, "good work me" is also a pretty succinct distillation of all things Franzen.
I like you too, new Twitter friend
