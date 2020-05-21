Can you speak more on the need or importance of collective character development in building an equitable future?
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks for chatting!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thank you very informative!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
This Tweet is unavailable.
-
-
This is what you get with lifelong career politician ... good luckpic.twitter.com/aKMxLD2ggfThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
How about Susan Rice as VP candidate?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Nothing lasts unless it is incessantly renewed: an ecological model. Social enterprises are conceived in passion, born in communities of trust, grow through the application of reason and mature in power. Here they get stuck, which sets them up for crisis and perhaps renewalpic.twitter.com/CPMsrZtbAOThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
@nytdavidbrooks You said in your piece, "We will spend more time maximizing downside risks,...valuing the local and rooted,... and community over the individual." How might this actually be a wonderful return to virtue and true humanity?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Some great writing tips. I write as well but pretty randomly.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.