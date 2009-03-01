USCT 4th Infantry Regiment, Company E, at Fort Lincoln http://www.loc.gov/pictures/item/cwp2003000946/PP/ …pic.twitter.com/QxJwJXKelx
Statues matter, where you put them matters more. How about in front of every court house in every county south of the PA line?
Pa had a high number of White Nationalist compared to other states maybe they need some statues for good measure
Every state. As a country we should recognize and celebrate our heroes
Come to Fort Leavenworth. We already have one.
Paul, you and I met at FLVN. And maybe, just maybe, our broken nation could use a few more.
I appreciate that. And I appreciate that the Buffalo Soldier Statue is the centerpiece of of Fort Leavenworth.
It was a struggle to get it.
Think of the courage it took to take up arms as a Black Man in 1863 in America.
#Respect
especially knowing that if they were caught they'd be (re)enslaved or tortured to death.
I can't front, I don't know if I'd had the courage. They were outnumbered, and easily visually identified targets. But because of them...
Much respect to you.. it's obvious that your heart is in the right place!
In the same vein, remember the black soldiers that fought for the Allies in WWII. Knowing they'd be executed by Wehrmacht if they were POW.
And even though they knew they'd come home to Jim Crow....
-
