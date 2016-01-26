since this tweet is getting a lot of traction, also this:https://twitter.com/novascopia/status/899980558402543616 …
oh yep
Of course, the same holds for the other allies. They fought Nazi Germany because they were attacked.
Another myth: The US didn't win WWII, at least not mainly. The major burden was shouldered by Stalin's Red Army.
And also after starting it together with Germany, they invaded Eastern Poland two weeks later, next was Finland, then the Baltic countries..
Sure, I'm not trying to glorify Stalin. It's just that the US view eg in Hollywood movies makes it appear as if everything was about D-Day.
It's hard to show all sides of a six year war in a two hour movie, but whatever.
@MsTi This thread is about myths, which are in part based on popular media, not about what is taught in school.
"The Americans will do the right thing, after they've tried everything else" Winston Churchill.
Winston Churchill was not exactly right either. Begging the USA & USSR to save his colonial empire built on oppression. everyone is dirty
Well thats not exactly true either. By shear weight of probability and averages, everybody can't be dirty.
Right I agree, but most historical world leaders don't have clean hands. That was my main point.
Churchill wasnt exactly the glorious leader hes made out to bepic.twitter.com/2GbMiWTVnS
This is why it's vital we hear from all sides, because history is written by those who won. So Churchill (for example) is glorified.
Exactly! Thank you! Amen! That is precisely why I study African history! For truer history!
I always hate saying this but our grandparents weren't fighting fascism they were fighting a country that declared war on us
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Sunrise_(World_War_II) … The USA has no problem with fascism.
