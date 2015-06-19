Don't wanna take away from the spirit but Lighting of the Lawn packs the place harder than that
1000 people showing up 4 vigil after Nazi march in town of 30K should not be presented as dramatic, feel good repudiation of Nazis
Maybe 2 cynical for moment, but cville/USA have real problems that wont be addressed if we circle jerk, pat ourselves on back and go home
there's no step2 w/o a step1. What did you want from them in less than a week? Downplaying it hurts growth more than sharing the love.
Because uva has long history of not following up with step 2. I love my school but official lack of response on Friday was very glaring
dude, they're kids. They were likely in shock - I know I was, and I'm a freakin USMC vet. Also, it was Saturday, not Friday.
Sorry, I should've been specific. My ire is directed at the admin not the kids. I just felt they could have done more to protect the kids.
It's beautiful... May the Force be with every single one of these good people.
This is what we want America to be. We're not there yet, but we are ready to take some good steps in the right direction. Love & reflection
Perhaps it took the risk of losing Her for us to collectively wake up & demand She stay. Regardless, I have hope tonight; it's been awhile.
Could not agree more, Kristin. Everything becomes more precious when there is fear it will be lost.
Rise & resist.
Seize the means of production by keeping asking the rich people to please stop stealing our money until they feel bad and just give it back!
Not OP, but are you seriously interested in the methods used to concentrate wealth? I can try and find some references.
