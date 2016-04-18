if you *really* �ed Unicode you’d install fonts with full code point support
thank
I *really* � Unicode ;)pic.twitter.com/YY9yfcderx
.decode("UTF-8")
ROFL :D We need these on t-shirts, right
@MichaelNiksa @paulcam206 @zadjii @yosefdurr @khouzam
To some of us with Other Character Sets to wrangle, that's hilarious.
Actually we in PIE Lexicon, dealing with more than 120 Indo-European languages have more problems with unicode than with code :(
Where can I buy this?
My other car is a 'error: ordinal not in range(128)'
This is so perfect
good ol U+2764
I did a take on this a while ago, but I never made a bumper sticker! http://luser.github.io/i-heart-unicode/ …
@0SCUR0 idk pensé que tu apreciarías esto
verga necesito ese sticker IRL
