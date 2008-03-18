Wow imagine being so obsessed with money that you relate it to everything including natural phenomena
-
New conversation
-
-
Only the boss's money is important, how much the boss makes (and you don't) while you work at home for free is taken for granted.
-
So true, see tantrums from Airline stockholders when airline gave (gasp) raises and bonuses to the employees!
-
700 mill is like change when you consider that Trillions of dollars are generated throughout the day. Trillions with a T. Enjoy the Eclipse.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Americans will briefly throw off $700M in drudgery to appreciate one of the most spectacular natural events of their lifetimes.
-
Also good job ignoring the productivity gained from increased morale and economic activity from selling eclipse glasses
-
And All the economic gains in small rural towns lucky enough to be in the path?
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Careful, donnie boy will cancel the eclipse
-
Donnie'll just claim he made the eclipse happen and Obama never managed to get an eclipse in America while he was president.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
-
And because I don't like to get anything free I'll leave this right here... For ppl Luke me lolpic.twitter.com/z81ekPHTdi
-
Lol gots to be careful on these twitter streets everything fair game.
-
Got to step my meme game protection up!!!! Going to be on my TL like.pic.twitter.com/RdZdtYof8G
- 1 more reply
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.