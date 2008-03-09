Source: https://octoverse.github.com HT:
@ohhoe
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
august is almost over, any ETA on the blockstack token? I was under the assumption there would be some announcement or launch in aug.
-
Nope, not in Aug. We're working on many details and will keep people updated on our mailing-list:http://blockstack.org/token
-
i realize the token will be mined. not the usual ICO. wouldn't this create an unbalanced distribution? some have resources to mine whereas1/
-
We're working hard on many aspects. Best to chat more after you've had a chance to look at our detailed docs :-)
-
Sure. Just hoping the token launch is widely accessible.
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Would Google & Angular be counted together to make 25k?
-
haha niiice
End of conversation
-
-
even more impressive, they contribute a *ton* to projects outside of their org :)Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Number of contributors ≠ largest contributor.https://opensource.google.com/projects/explore/featured …
-
What do you mean by largest? Lines of code? Most important?. Metric??? Love to hear your metric and what you mean by "largest contributor"
-
I don't think there is one. IMHO it's rude to claim personal victory in a group effort; better to praise other contributors. Read
#walkaway?
-
So you're complaint is about manners, not data? Do I understand that correctly?
-
Yup, and really all us tech companies are a bit rude at times: it's the devs and writers and testers and artists building this awesome stuff
-
1) OK, got it. As tech moves to mainstream I think dec sensibilities will get trampled. Too much money involved.
-
2) Also, it's pretty amazing that
@Microsoft is even on this list, given where they were 10 years ago. Big change and big...
-
3) ...improvement for those of us involved in Open Source. Frankly, I'm thrilled to see them in the game at all.
- 2 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.