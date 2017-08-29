Julian Schmoke, current administrator at West Georgia Technical College & fmr DeVry U. official, will be
@usedgov chief enforcement officer.
The COO appointment was already insulting enough. Get out of here with your weekend PhDs.
Isn't that an online school? Did someone ask the Inspector General of the
#DOE if they're under investigation or what their fraud cmplnts R?
They settled w
@usedgov in October 2016 over actions that constituted exactly what they're now on charge of policing.https://www.ed.gov/news/press-releases/us-department-education-reaches-settlement-devry-university-over-job-placement-claims …
"Pursuant to the agreement, DeVry will pay $2.25 million in consumer restitution ..."https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/ag-schneiderman-obtains-settlement-devry-university-providing-225-million-restitution …
DeVry ordered to pay out millions for false advertising, he should know a lot about it!. things like this used to be unbelievable!
Where do they find these people? Do they have a book labeled "Most Inappropriate People for Federal Jobs?"
Yes, they do. That's a section in the Turn Their Valued Institutions Against Them chapter. The book is called The Dictator's Playbook.
-
Since when does Trump care about fraud in higher ed? Answer: Since it cost him $25M.
25M, minus what he raked in from the fraud.
NEW: Trump admin taps fox to head USDA task force on hen house protection.https://twitter.com/mstratford/status/902690544706617344 …
-
FYI, it's really frustrating to be directed to subscription-only content.
No, not at all! I'm just saying that "BREAKING NEWS" tweets that point to subscription-only stuff strike me lame advertising...
