Frost and Poe don't count right?
New conversation
Put all the other LPs back on the shelf
End of conversation
New conversation
This Is Just To Say I have taken the test that was on the whiteboard
So much depends upon a white board glazed with marker beside the scowling interviewers.
Yes! That's a fantastic poem. William Carlos Williams? I am posting without Googling, which is Twitter's version of crossword in pen.
Both are, yes!
End of conversation
New conversation
Rudyard Kiplings lesser known follow up to “If”: “Else”
if ( unforgiving_minute == distance_run * 60 ) { self.yours = earth.contents; http://self.you = "man my son" }
Marry me?
End of conversation
New conversation
I felt real smug about this, but then I thought "name 5 poems" and things got real shifty up in here
uh.. ozymandias... rime of the ancient mariner... that one by robert frost where he goes down some paths... wait can I use Cake songs
Nope but bonus points if you spontaneously sing the Iron Maiden version of Rime of the Ancient Mariner at your interview.
"Let's see here, on your file, the HR rep wrote 'INSTAHIRE' and then doodled a stick figure throwing up the horns?"
End of conversation
New conversation
Just put the word "Sonnet" and a number by it and you're golden.
The Bard wrote so many, he overflowed a signed int
End of conversation
