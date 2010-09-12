Gorgeous. And in your beautiful ambers, no less!
Yes, those are very much my colors. I just wish more Sci Fi would have this vibe. So much inspiration in nature, & nature is always future
* Pinski, if anyone is googling
My bad.. of course twitter doesn't let us fix the spelling mistakes. Thank you correcting me
Oh, aha no biggie! It's a great shot and I wanted to know how long she had to go lens wise :)
Stunning. Reminds me of this shot of Scottish bike rider
@danny_macaskill on Skye at the last eclipse:pic.twitter.com/k8yTyKj8LF
Was he the same guy who took his bike up the Inaccessible Pinnacle?pic.twitter.com/uXApPHfZuD
That's the guy. Completely wild video:https://youtu.be/xQ_IQS3VKjA
this was from 2012, but still beautiful regardless. Her name is also Colleen Pinski.http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2167595/Stunning-image-shows-boy-watching-solar-eclipse--taken-1-5-miles-away.html
That's a real photo, but from 2012. Amazing anyway
That's an old photo from 2012. That's an annular Eclipse (the moon is visually smaller than the sun), not a Total Solar Eclipse.
Absolutely!
Old photo.
Nope. Old, old photoshop built phony.
The flares and chroma all match perfectly, as does the lighting of the kid. If it's a composite then it's fucking exceptional.
