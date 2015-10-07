Syrian Army have started to reach the north of the country after agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government forces.pic.twitter.com/zcmCrUd9Xc
SAA units from Hasakah city enter Tell Tamer town, located 35 km NW of the city of al-Hasakah.pic.twitter.com/1xaDZwlws9Show this thread
Tell Tamer town under Syrian government control.pic.twitter.com/UqouLFdDpzShow this thread
SAA units enter area the Brigade 93rd in Ayn Issa town in north of Raqqa countryside (about ~47km away from Raqqa city).pic.twitter.com/PLdAUkC8WhShow this thread
Tabqa airbase under Syrian Army control,SW Raqqa countryside.pic.twitter.com/xyw4JwQadIShow this thread
