Boston right now:pic.twitter.com/QODzEc9SCi
It's the phone number of the woman they were vying for.
These people are doing it right. Violence allows Nazis to pretend to be victims. Tubas just make them look like the dumbfucks they are.pic.twitter.com/EElZCf6Qhk
Tubas should be declared the official musical instruments of the resistance
Trombone in Atlanta please. We've got this kid who was epic at last weekend's protest.
Played for all white supremacists/Nazis/bigots/racists/etc. And their ideals...
#GeeksResisthttps://youtu.be/_asNhzXq72w
Let's be clear on our marching instruments pls.
#ResistanceSousaphones #GeeksResist #BandGeekshttps://twitter.com/ndsujerk/status/898926186142846976 …
Lol... We're always quick with the accuracy of language pic.twitter.com/wWhEWyHZav
Accuracy really has only one side.
#TheResistance #Peace #Love #Truth #GeeksResist #BandGeeks #ResistanceSousaphones
THIS is how you protest.
#TubasNotTorchespic.twitter.com/u2Z5NL3wvP
Just a hero with a tuba showing what dumbfucks these guys really are.
#TubasNotTorchespic.twitter.com/MJdETHhRDf
Just to be clear, this isn't from today. Just a good example of the power of ridicule.
So happy to hear this! I hope police restrictions keep everything peaceful. I've no doubt considering it's Boston & blue state
Boston PD excellent job. Prepared, professional, accessible. Quelling confrontations, making people remove tactical gear (helmet, vest).
1/ They kept tactical team out of sight until needed, bc they know the visual could incite some to violence.
2/ They're out now, trying to make sure the "Free Speech" group stays separate from counter-protesters as they leave.
3/ Counter-protesters chanting reminders about no violence, and defusing flare-ups on their own.
4/ PD used transport vans 2 get "Free Speech" grp out of area. Few Counters walked away from possible confrontation by PD til vans left.
5/ Always a few in every crowd who are looking for a fight. Over quickly when cuffed.
