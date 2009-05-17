You made this? Please add British people: Not too good at all. Not too good. Pretty good Not too bad. Not bad at all!
I would have thought Yorkshire and Eastern European scales were fairly similar.
Thankfully Yorkshire isn't all of the Midlands :D
had more retweets yet? :)
Yeah.
@dhh @bradfitz and @1ovthafew among
Needs overlaid graphs of intensity of a) sarcasm and b) passive aggressiveness. But other than that... it's fine.
Optimism is the most distinctly American attribute.
Disregard for fine lines is ANOTHER quintessentially American quality
'strayans: yeah, nah | nah, yeahThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
originally by
@okvivi http://okvivi.com/?p=55Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
this is so-so. Could be better.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Italians, first half: "is it free?", second half: "it's almost as good as my grandmother's". In the end it's all about food anyway.
I have no doubt!
