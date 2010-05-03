Nearly 20 Confederate monuments have been removed from public land since Charlottesville http://bit.ly/2vlvi8p pic.twitter.com/VUPqxkKbmC
From California to Ohio, monuments that critics say celebrate slavery have been pulled down & quietly removed in the dark of nightpic.twitter.com/9gNpbSfURs
Duke University has removed its Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee http://bit.ly/2wuVEtl pic.twitter.com/k7W7A0Etlg
UT Austin removed Confederate statues from its campus overnight http://bit.ly/2wuJOzq pic.twitter.com/VPJWseDFgs
The oldest Christopher Columbus monument in the US vandalized in Baltimore http://bit.ly/2wuVsKD pic.twitter.com/Rxhpx5Jwht
@Mic has identified 54 movements that have removed or are pushing to remove specific Confederate monuments http://bit.ly/2vlvi8p pic.twitter.com/6QEwndud7V
Now, two activists explain the personal nature of fighting to remove Confederate monuments http://bit.ly/2vkZ9h9 pic.twitter.com/rYUiDeLjvh
Our southern pride isn't that we fought for slavery it's that our ancestors fought for what THEY believed in and to remember that without...
They fought for what they "Believed In" all right! They believed that they could to own slaves, and rejected the Ideals/Values of the USA.
No one said they were i just said we like to remember our ancestors who fought for what they believed in just like we remember the peopele..
..who fought on the union side and how they fought for what they believed in I NEVER SAID WE WERE PROUD ABOUT SLAVERY
They believed in slavery. They believed they had a right to own another human being. They subjugated an entire race of people, for profit.
They still believe in it and are constantly trying to re-instate :https://twitter.com/theimagehound/status/899441115450888192 …
Truth behind history Democrats started the KKK if not for Republicans the civil Rights act wouldn't have passed...good talk
You know their constituencies basically flipped in the 1960's, right? R's flipped the "Solid South" and here we are.
So I'm told except my father and grandfather we're solid Republicans their whole lives starting in the 1920s for Gramps and 1951 for my dad
Not about political parties at all. Just about the evils of racism and slavery, and the people propping them up.
That's just it slavery is dead evil never dies until the people who hate do and if we're lucky every generation that number grows smaller
You know, I think a lot of us thought that; somehow though these ideas find incubation and new hosts. Like
#altReich thinking.
-
Perhaps but I'm betting that number still gets lower every generation
