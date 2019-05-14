-
> Insurance companies start requiring location trail logs > People hire ”runners” to take phones for actual walks > ?
Not just China - Vitality does this in the U.K.
Yes, but vitality considers ur heart rate as well, it has to be 140+ during the work out session otherwise it doesn’t count.
You couldn't let it reach 23000, could you? No, you had to cut the video at 22997!
That’s high tech but you can get pretty far (at least according to your pedometer) with home made gadgets too. Just search for ”lego pedometer cheat” for tons of examples.
Or a bag of spiders. Throw one out there form tiem to time.
