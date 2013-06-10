William F. Butler; Bishop Henry McNeal Turner; Anna J. Cooper; Norris Wright Cuney; Ida B. Wells
White people: Abby Kelley; Harriet Beecher Stowe; Maria Weston Chapman; William Lloyd Garrison; Susan B. Anthony.
More importantly, why are you making us do your homework for you? Pick up a book.
That made me laugh out loud! I'm sure I scared my neighbors!
Frederick Douglass, WEB DuBois, Sojourner Truth, Harriett Tubman Token white guy: Levi Coffin
I mean, I could actually token white guy in Elias Hicks, John Woolman, and Benjamin Lay too. As that'd leave 1 of 5, Lucretia Mott for gals
(Woolman & Lay worked to eliminate slavery among Quakers. Hicks wanted to eliminate purchasing anything but fair trade.
Mott is one of the few big name white women who didn't want to sideline Black voting rights behind white women's suffrage.)
My token white guy pick would def be John Brown.pic.twitter.com/ghaDso6a9N
How about Robert Gould Shaw? Led black troops in battle. Body desecrated by CSA on death and tossed into mass grave with black soldiers.
When offered to have him exhumed and returned to MA, his father said he was proud to have his son buried with his men.
-
john brown, frederick douglass, harriet tubman, sacagewea, nat turner
also, your confederate heroes were considered racists in their own era, which is why they seceded and then lost the war
so these are participation trophies for losers who were seen as unacceptable in their own time
