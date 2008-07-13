Castro violated Hatch Act for merely mentioning Clinton in interview last year. Carson is speaking at Trump rally. http://www.mysanantonio.com/news/us-world/article/HUD-Secretary-Julian-Castro-found-in-violation-of-8384912.php …
Castro did it "while giving a media interview in his official capacity." Carson doesn't seem to be acting in official capacity.
Exactly. Cabinet secretaries are exempt as long as federal funds aren't used.
Of course, I wouldn't be surprised if someone screwed up the travel planning and DID use federal funds
So true
Twitter: a key tool for holding politicians accountable, when Republicans refuse to hold themselves accountable.pic.twitter.com/kSHlOX4M3h
Carson has no idea where he is...
It's not a campaign rally. Call it what it is. A Nazi-style agit-prop rally. There is no campaign.
You mean a fundraising event for
#TrumpPence's legal defense funds!
If it's Ben Carson is it really considered speaking????
Any one notice the sea of white faces behind trump ?? And one black guy ?? Plant ??
I looked at the website on his shirt... I don't think he's a plant based on that. :-o
The dude behind trump in arizona is noted for being at all rallies when he was candidate. He was convicted of murder inthe 90's.
It's kind of amazing you can murder someone and be out in time to hit up some presidential rallies...
LOL!!! yes! Was thinking of it more like actor, but he's a plant who is into it too. Which is a place I hadn't gone in my head. :-o
The boston globe has his story. He was charged on a conspiracy to commit 2 murders. Belonged to a religious cult black
