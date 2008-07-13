Are we SURE it's not a bot though based on this tweetpic.twitter.com/mJ4gSE2kCl
-
New conversation
-
-
Oh no, quite sure it's a bot. Which somehow makes it even sadder.
-
Let that SINK in for a minute & then think about who's finger is pulsating on the nuke codes. It's a recipe for disaster at best! Yikkes!
-
I've seen several just like it. Here's another.pic.twitter.com/LY5BVD8jRR
-
This took me a minute.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
What is the deal with stealing Cavs parade pics? Breitbart did this during the campaign. Are there no other NBA parades?
-
Breitbart tried this crap last year:https://twitter.com/ConradKaz/status/761017988631834624 …
-
& that
#BlightFart Cavs Parade picture is right down E 9th from the bot pic. Just a bit more north towards the lake
-
You can see the Federal Blding from the bot pic in the background of the BlightFart pic. The Cavs Parade was AMAZING!
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
so many Trump supporters here tonight at
#PhoenixRally #YUGE #TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/1Gebxr60OJ
-
The lines to get in were snaked around the block too.pic.twitter.com/SA2iFwD9MQ
-
and one last pic from last night's
#PhoenixRally. I'm sure this will be iconic one day! #YUGE #TrumpResignpic.twitter.com/IwxA2TDNbB
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
I hear there's more people outside than inside! Good job Phoenix!
-
More people waiting for free samples at Costco than at his farce. The light reflecting off the polished cement looks familiar.
#failpigeonpic.twitter.com/c7vHQs8qaf
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.