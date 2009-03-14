Actually it's when white people DO vote.
I'll go even further. If white folks didn't vote Hillary would be President.
I'm just saying can y'all sit this out for an election or 100
have ya'll ever heard of Detroit? That's how you get Detroit
Bullshit. You get a Detroit by slicing the wealthy parts off a city & leaving poorest residents to pay for massive urban infrastructure.
Rich retreated to their simple bedroom communities & stopped paying for airports, infrastructure & institutions. Segregation hit Detroit.
Nope. White people put Trump in the WH. This is squarely on white America.
When it's equally feasible for everyone to vote, we can talk about shaming non-voters. Until then, let's talk about voter ID and AVR.
Fuck this racist narrative
As usual, you White people just can't take any responsibility at all for YOUR failings.
64% of WHITE PEOPLE VOTED FOR TRUMP, but it's OUR fault he's in office? SERIOUSLY!
whoa shame on you for saying that!
neoliberals' gut impulse is to blame voters for trump's election... anything to protect Hillary and establishment.
lol who the fuck else should be blamed other than VOTERS who voted for Trump?
um he's blaming Latinos for not voting for her. it was Hillary's effing responsibility to win their votes... not victim blame from neolibs
again markos isn't saying anything about white voters here. he's saying more brown voters should've supported Shillary or it's their fault
he also doesn't say shit about GOO voter suppression etc etc. Markos is a garbage neolib whose impulse is to punch left and punch down
NeoLib toady mentality – "We must protect the 0.1%; if we protect them, maybe they will let us bask in their glory and riches and excess."
