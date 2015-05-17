Rasputin
-
New conversation
-
-
Granted he was the lover of the Russian queen, but do we really want to parade the antics of a cat that really was gone before our children?
-
Shaula, maybe rather than judge men on their sexual reputations, we should recognise the agency sex provided within a limited social sphere?
-
I hear what you're saying, Van, but I just can't get behind Boi Powerrr & Guyliner Meninists. What kind of husbands will they make?
-
I'm not suggesting we promote them as role models, Shaula. But maybe fetishising their sexuality is the best way to control and police it?
-
I like the way you think, Van. After all, it's for their own good. Plus, we all know a little beefcake is good for morale around the office!
-
What else are we going to talk about when we're all gathered in the locker room reinforcing our gendered privilege through exclusivity, huh?
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
There might have been some married to great women?
-
You mean 'MR Hedy Lamarr' or 'MR Marie Curie' or 'MR Chien-Shiung Wu' or 'MR Jocelyn Bell Burnell'? Ha. What a quaint notion.
-
certainly whatever work they may have done was heavily influenced by their wives
-
Yes, without their selfless dedication to child rearing, aged care & domestic chores, how would we women manage the demands of our careers?
-
Let's be fair, most women would never accomplish anything if it weren't for the unwavering support of the men in their lives
-
Omg, so true. We really should try to acknowledge them more. Maybe purchase them labour-saving appliances?
- 10 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
I think you need to talk to some masculine based historians and those concerned with social history.
@greg_jenner Men in history? Starters?
-
There aren't any. It's only women - men simply aren't recorded in the annals of history
-
Have you tried reading the gaps in history? You men need to rediscover your voice that females have erased. Lucky you have me to guide you
-
There was that guy who was married to Cleopatra. And you could work in a male angle by pointing to Joan of Arc's squire, or something.
-
Think that chap who was married to Cleopatra was probably a brother, so probably named Mr Ptolemy. Don't know much more about him tho, sorry
-
You're right. That's why most of them are just numbered. Ptolemy IV, Ptolemy XII, etc. Otherwise how on earth would we differentiate 'em?
-
Such a tragedy of men's history is that they had so few names. Naming was a secondary consideration so they picked what was familiar
- 8 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.