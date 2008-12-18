Now to figure out how to do that with MIDI data so I can be showered in piano notes :D
pfft. MIDI data. What is this, 1988. ..that's a great idea though. For real.
No jokes on the Internet! Didn't you read the rulebook you got when you signed up to your ISP?
awesome! don't forget to disable it if typing passwords :)
Do this with bits and you'll be rich
(plays game) w wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwsssssspacewwwwwwwwaaaawwwwddsswwwwspacewwwspacewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwewwwwwwwwqqqqwwwwwwwwaaaawwwwwwwspacewwwwwww
I'm honestly most impressed with how it tracks which parts of the capture are person and which are greenscreen, and the physics respond too.
Are they heavy? Does it hurt?
Is this on Github?
Right? I really want to know how this is done.
That is amazing!! make sure you release that program when its available to all!
"...and this is how she stopped being productive since that moment."
