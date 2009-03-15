-
New conversation
-
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Do you think it's okay that they beat up journalists?https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/897977496930570240 …
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Changing your mind about some violent extremists because they chose to beat up a rival squad of extremist goons one time seems odd.
-
so you really think a journo getting punched in the chaotic moments of the car attack is equivalent to what neo nazis were doing? telling.
-
Pretty obvious Chait is worried that if white supremacists aren't provided enough space to do what they do then his privilege will shrink.
-
it's a bit more straightforward than that i think - his professional niche as a left punching centrist is threatened by solidarity
-
Also here's video of the Nazis charging first. More ppl should share this.https://twitter.com/TheAnonJournal/status/897876591463813122 …2:19
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Is this a publicly-issued letter? If so, do you have a link? Or could you say who wrote it?
-
-
Thank you!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
An important detail: The antifa protestors didn't attack. They fought back, and they fought in defense of the targets of Nazi violence.
-
the danger of this line of argument is that historically it's been very easy for the police or press to fabricate the truth of who attacked
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
So the police wouldn't engage? Why is that?
-
the most charitable explanation is that they were afraid. personally i believe they sympathize with the white nationalists.
-
i don't know anything about his personal leanings, but they're outweighed by DOJ directives and the beliefs of his officers
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.