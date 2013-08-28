-
New conversation
-
-
I'm not saying it's right or wrong. I'm just saying words like are treated differently coming from a woman.
-
I will not deny we live in a patriarchy, but there is no excuse for saying this and it should be called out regardless of who says it.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
For one brief moment our national divide and political discourse was...eclipsed.
-
Yes it was; it renewed my faith. In Ireland, they're fond of saying "the darkest hour is the hour before dawn." Sounds trite, but not.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Except the eternal darkness that you brought to 500.000+
#Iraqi children #Iraq #Eclipse2017
-
Was going to come here to tweet just this. Albright is abhorrent
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
clap clap
-
You mean applause yes? Or are you referring to clap on light switches
-
On my Android I type the word and it returns the picture of the word to click on. hope that helps
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I'm glad my retinas are okay because I can feel this burn.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
YOU are a national treasure! Thank you for your service to this country.
#SaneTimes #GoodTimespic.twitter.com/iYc4gwq7Ge
-
So would the
#Iraqi children but..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omnskeu-puE …
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.