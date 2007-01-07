Example of a hot take: Apple Music on Amazon Echo is just the start. Other 3rd party devices will follow. It's game over to Spotify & competitors. Got a hot take on an Apple or tech subject? Post it to us and we may discuss it on the Macworld Podcast Wed 10am PT live on Twitter.
Show this thread
The hype behind Samsung foldables will crash and burn before Apple ever release one. Apple will continue to put R&D into this product space only to conclude it's a stupid concept.
Who replaces Tim Cook? I know it won't happen soon, but sooner or later the sale numbers will start to push Apple to do something. They still sell a lot, but it doesn't take a company like Apple to panic. It happen before. What replaces the iPhone?
The Macbook pro 2015 was the last good macbook
New conversation
When we look back on Apple's phenomenal handheld fueled run, Jony Ive's hardware design choices will be blamed for fall from the top. Hard to hold phones and tablets, no earphone jacks, laptops with only 1 connector type, beautiful desktop boxes stuffed w insufficient hardware.
I'm not predicting the end of Apple, just the end of this record setting era.
