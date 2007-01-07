-
Tech these days is more often than not a solution to a problem we never knew we had. Once upon a time we'd buy a TV and use it for years until it died we never updated it every couple of years. It's a ridiculous desire to have the latest gear. It needs to stop.
Voted no. But imagine if you'd done a poll 15 years ago asking if people would be interested in a 7 inch glass screened phone with no 3.5mm jack or physical buttons?
I think that time is passed.
Voted no, not for now at least. I can see products like this coming to the market in the near future but I'm not sure it is a great idea.
Simply unnecessary
Depends. If it folded out to become like an iPad Mini, it could be a very good thing. It should also be able to accept the new magnetic Apple Pencil, it should use USB-C and A12X Bionic, and it should offer excellent battery life and come with Apple's wireless earbuds.
Seems that, a while ago, apple has longer been the leader and is now following other tech companies. It was amazing how apple started and proceeded with its unique innovations that were done for the purpose of problem solving.
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
No. All I'd like to see is an SE2. Something compact, sophisticated. Enough of these TV-sized phones.
Foldable iPad makes more sense
It would be great to have a phone that folds with your rear pocket!
Remember Jony Ive's vision? No way Apple will be making a folding phone. Steve Jobs will come back alive and hunt Jony Ive down
I sure would, but for now, I will enjoy this XS Max.
Would I be interested in an SE2? YES!!!
Average unlocks per day, 80. Unfolds? Maybe 60? That's around 87,600 fold/unfold, over a 2 year contract. I'll sit this out till durability is proven.
Fold, Unfold, Fold, Unfold, Fold, Unfo... great, 47 dead pixels.
Not to mention, phones are already over $1000. Tablet sized folding phone... get ready to shell out $1300+.
