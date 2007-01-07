Here's an example of a hot take: Apple's new bagel emoji is so damn delicious it makes me want to eat my iPhone. This is what true innovation is all about. Give us your hot take and we may discuss it on the Macworld Podcast on Wed Oct 17 at 10am Pacific, live on Twitter.pic.twitter.com/QlBzebZXkY
-
-
Show this threadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
-
Appreciate the share Jordan:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XneTBhRPYk …
-
We hope so! Thanks Jordan.
@CBC
End of conversation
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.