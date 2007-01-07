Example of hot take: Apple has it right when offering 'only' 5GB of free iCloud storage. If you need more than that, you're a bandwidth hog. That's just an example. It can be about anything Apple related. Give us a take & we could talk about it on the show Wed. Thx!
Hot Take: Apple's software quality has gone dramatically downhill since they fired Scott Forstall
Hotter take: Apple’s Software’s “soul” lost its way after moving away from skeuomorphic design. Hotter still: Lion’s iCal, as hideous as it was, stood out. It did not look like a generic application.
Hotter take: USB-C + dongles is a better, more flexible idea than trying to have every possible port built into a modern laptop. Need a Thunderbolt 2 port? Get a dongle. Need a USB-A port? Get a dongle. Need a SD card reader? Get a dongle.
Even hotter take: If your going to need accessories, buy a f’in desktop.
Lol. This is such a fun topic starter, it combines the opinionatedness of techies with the opportunity for snark that Twitter is perfect for.
Yeah I’m nowhere near deep enough into CS to even think about jumping into that one.
Hot take: The ‘butterfly’ keyboards are actually quite nice and my typing accuracy has improved greatly. Switching to the builtin keyboard on the 2015 MacBook Pro is like typing on marshmallows.
Lol nice one. I got married at the same time I got my 12” MacBook, which I fully believe to be the single greatest mobile computer ever, so it’s hard to tell if my typing issues were the keyboard or the new ring on my hand. Seems totally fine now that I’m used to both.
Hot take: It just (doesn’t) work. The Apple experience is no longer a premium one and is reminiscant of the bad days of Windows. Spinning beach balls, keyboards that don’t work properly, batteries that die suddenly and unexpectedly, slow and unresponsive, longer start up times...
That hasn’t been my experience, though I know people have had that experience. I’ve actually been video editing on my Kaby Lake 12” MB, using proxy footage that I render on my iMac to an external SSD. I haven’t had a single issue. Been great for everyday work as a teacher.
Apple needs to make sure they continue to offer a reasonably priced Mac, that's capable of properly running the software it makes - like, say, a modern spec Mac mini for way under $1000. We shouldn't have to have bags of cash to buy a new Mac!
The buttonless, tie-bar iPod Shuffle was the single most elegant and best device that Apple has ever created.
Apple's forthcoming usage monitoring features in iOS 12, purporting to tell you when you're using your iPhone "too much," are a laughable concession to fans of the nanny-state. They will be the first thing I disable.
Hot take: Apple should take a stake in Tesla.
No way. Everything runs thru iCloud now. When Mac Users have to to turn to Google Photos (a free service) to back up photos on Apple devices...something is not right.
