I don't think that Johnny Cash sang this ironical:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfcI7QLa8d0&feature=youtu.be …
1. I'm not here to defend this song, but I think it's complicated. Disregarding the statue/flag footage and focusing on the song itself ...
2. ... it's actually a complex narrative told in the voice of a soldier in a failed mission thanking his general for surrendering.
3. It's from an album of songs about troubled people and a troubled country, notable for providing two
@springsteen covers.pic.twitter.com/nDIiRFJJSW
4. I agree it's not ironic like a Randy Newman song about the South. But I'd argue that it is multi-dimensional.
5. Like I said, not defending it. There is indeed a sweep of nostalgia across the song and especially orchestration. It's pretty cheesy.
6. But I'd look at it as one song in an amazing body of work that makes us question our allegiances, not blindly subscribe to them.
I own the same tee shirt. My son noticed it on TV & showed it to me. I was mad. I said, if Johnny was around, he would have kicked his ass!pic.twitter.com/9H2yGttkJO
Yes it's REAL. Jonny was a rebel before there were these so called rebel artists. He was ahead of his time. Jonny cash was the MAN!
Here's the full story of that photo.http://www.savingcountrymusic.com/johnny-cashs-famous-middle-finger/ …
1/3)Thanks for the back story. It's so wonderful to know how so many folks share such love & devotion towards the true Man In Black.
Please define "family" to include generally the entire human race here. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DQTCS6aWRSc …
Have you read
@MayorLandrieu's excellent speech? Highly recommend:https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/23/opinion/mitch-landrieus-speech-transcript.html?mcubz=3&_r=0 …
Even better on youtube.
I once heard a very racist Cash sing of sending the monkeys back.....
That was not Johnny Cash. It has been attributed to him incorrectly. It's important to clear that up. http://boards.straightdope.com/sdmb/showthread.php?t=439211 …
Thanks for posting this because like I said, I'd heard that it was a Cash song.
This is Johnny Cash's first wife - Rosanne's mom: https://search.yahoo.com/search?p=vivian+liberto+cash&fr=iphone&.tsrc=apple&pcarrier=AT&T&pmcc=310&pmnc=410 …
she was so pretty
