Love this tweet and its original concept
Gotta hear both sides
It literally was a free speech rally. There was no signs of Nazism or White supremacy. These people protested free speech. In America.
And they were responded to in the same manner, by citizens exercising their own right to free speech. What's the problem
Nazis rely on tenets of liberalism to shelter them while dismantling liberal societies from the inside. They don't gaf about 'free speech'.
What? It's like an ariel shot of see park...?
The 20~ people in the building are an alt-right protest. The 40,000 everyone else is the counter protest protesting them.
I don't know what any of those words mean... is this an 'american thing'?
Lesse, less nation-specific terms... the large group are people who really don't like Nazis.
There are videos from inside the gazebo. I don't think those people are the nazis everyone is looking for. Pretty diverse group in there
Let the Gazebo 20 speak... Or maybe they are speaking. Hard to hear with all those 40,000 'alt-lefters' shuffling around
#BostonFreeSpeech
