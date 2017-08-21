-
correction: trump did not look directly at the solar eclipse without eyewear once. he did it twicehttps://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/899707810623229953 …
fuck now i need the whole video to figure out how many times he did it lmao
jesus i thought this was real and i accepted it as real
i'm being told he looked at it directly at least three times, if not more
i'm just now learning this and i have nothing to say but lmao
he's going to try but it's going to be illegible because he can't see his galaxy 3's keyboard
He's gonna tweet something like "majr sneiffjc grasf aheun" in the next 3 days and it'll be unclear if he's blind or he died on the toilet
Can't wait to get my swag af "majr sneiffjc" merch
those NY Times quotes are pure nonsense. No wonder President Trump is always claiming "FAKE NEWS".
they're real jody
Yep no fake news there even though I have six photos of him wearing glasses.
wow trumps eyesight must be bad now if he has to wear glasses
Scott Adams: This is another example of master persuasion from a master persuader. Going blind is a classic new CEO move.
Scott Adams: *pushing furiously on a door marked PULL* This is a classic example of Trump's brilliance.
