wait is this real or satire
based on everything else in this section of the magazine (https://harpers.org/departments/readings/ …) it appears to be an actual real thing
This shit is hilarious.
cc
@Wu_Tang_Finance "And he disrespected the Wu-Tang Clan"pic.twitter.com/kxZhdlRfFJ
Apparently when Mr.Douchebag bought the CD he said he didn't even like them. He just bought it cuz he could.
That's not entirely true. Mr. Douchebag has respect for the Wu. He just said he wasn't their biggest fan ever.
Aaaaaahhhhhh...Thank You for the clarification.
You can almost feel how badly juror #59 wanted to add in "Ain't nothin to fuck with" there.
Having served as a juror in NY, I can vouch for this. New Yorkers are NEVER shy about saying exactly what they think during jury selection!
"The only thing I'd be impartial about is which jail he goes to."
I love that even jurors who didn't know him still agreed he has a punchable face
He obviously knows who he is or he wouldn't have brought up Wu Tang.
Read the entire transcript
