Sammy Griner, 10 years old, today at the same beach the Success Kid photo was taken ten years ago 8/26/07pic.twitter.com/SE3ArVLeP4
That's a success right there
I've never noticed that he had a fistful of sand before.
I can see that now lol! I guess I just never saw a large version of the photo.
What is a success kid?
He's the kid from a very popular meme where his baby photo looked like he was celebrating a victory like Tiger Woods getting a hole in one.
Do they have a picture of him where he looks like Tiger's mug shot drunk and on Xanax? Now, that would be success.
Success kid's shirt is on backwards, no?
You knew this would happen, might as well be me. He's part of the fabric of internet history.pic.twitter.com/gFYyJdfWpw
That same shirt still fits him!!! That is a real value.
Happy anniversary!!!!
happy meme day!
Can't wait to see what he's like in another 10 years.
At least he is not eating sand anymore.
Nice!
