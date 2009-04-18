Just another excellent example to depict happens in combat. The draft dodger, Trump, is once again clueless.
-
New conversation
-
-
Not once again...always clueless.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Congress should use this really awesome constitutional power called impeachment. It's like....awesome and would solve all our problems
-
Arguably, impeachment would make things even worse. Pence can work with legislators and is ideologically in sync with Trump. Vote out GOP!
-
Honestly we as a ppl should use the power granted to use in the Declaration of Independence and break up with our govt and start over
-
Unfortunately, the Declaration of Independence has no modern legal application. We have to vote out the bad actors. That's our power.
-
I know that I'm just saying that like our founding fathers rebelled against a corrupt government, we should too. Resist
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Proud she represents me in IL - rising star
-
Envious in IN!
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
This just makes me cry..I'm not gay or transgender, but this is one of the most disgusting order 45 has done! GOP please reverse!!
-
An attack on any American's rights is an attack on all our rights. They come for one they come for all.
End of conversation
-
-
The Fed Gov't efforts, denying R fellow citizens the opportunity 2 serve in military & defend R security, obscene/prejudicial. What's next?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
That's my Senator! Go, Tammy!
-
She's amazing. The poise with which she handles herself is almost unparalleled
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
This ban is senseless.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Know who you are, get your psych counseling done, have your surgery & then if you want to serve, then I'd support it. NOT before all is done
-
the ones who already have the surgery will still be kicked out because who they are doesn't match the birth certificate.
-
And what is the difference before or after anyway? Having the surgery doesn't matter, for one. And you still need medication after it, too.
-
How about we just don't discriminate, claiming it is a great "cost" when it is an infinitesimal amount of money.
-
I have no problem discriminating against a group of people with a 40+% suicide rate. I'd rather they didn't have an assault rifle!
-
And why does this group of people have a high suicide rate, do you think? Maybe the discrimination?
-
Maybe bec gender dysphoria is a mental illness? Maybe bec they are unhappy with their choices? It's just common sense to be cautious.
-
It's a mental illness, but unlike most it has a known treatment path. Trans individuals tend to be mentally well-grounded in other aspects.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.