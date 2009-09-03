So would they prefer "a flaming toot"?
Not sure "enjoys" covers it.
Reminds me of Vanilla Ice explaining how his bass line isn’t the same as “Under Pressure”.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-1_9-z9rbY …
It's misleading to say it was flooding. It was a large amount of rain that was followed by everything being submerged under water.
I feel guilty for laughing. Oh wait...There is a tweet for that...
...with an abrupt return to normal pressure along the way with concomitant collateral effects, right?
like the overpressurization and the fire are not two arbitrary points on an infinite number line of events, is all I'm saying
And the Hindenburg disaster was "an unplanned fire followed by a rapid descent of the airship."pic.twitter.com/FniGZAnscf
When my bag of microwave popcorn explodes, I'll remember its just over-pressurization followed by a fire. Much better
But nobody tells you to be 1.5 miles from that...
So, technicaly, exactly the definition of an explosion?
I think they are saying it isn't a detonation (supersonic explosion), but a deflagration (subsonic explosion). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deflagration …
We tend to think of explosions as big, destructive releases of energy, whereas this seems to be the rupture of a vessel followed by a fire.
