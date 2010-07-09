the magazine is dated 8/24/2017 Apparently they knew almost 2 years ago
Agreed. During many of the campaign rallies prior to the election, I already saw parallels too many speeches that mimicked the mood and rhetoric of certain events at a place called “Sportspalast” in Berlin some eighty years ago.
Holy holy cow.
It’s from a 2017 cover (and not the top magazine), but they are not wrong.
Thanks Kim. I was trying to tag you before in a post, so glad to see you here!
Also from 2017, August L》 Der Spiegel Cover R》 Der Spiegel Illustration [from: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-kkk-hood-artist_n_59974081e4b01f6e801ea523 …]pic.twitter.com/TQXeXtnsrl
Other Trump covers from Germany... -Images 1 & 2 from 2017 -Image 3 from 2016
#welookedawaypic.twitter.com/F03EoQC3oo
Nobody should still be questioning 45’s alliances at this point.pic.twitter.com/BRLwK3FNXn
Good job, America.pic.twitter.com/Z2sFj2S3La
Very apt, very fitting choice! We are at that point where, "the first speech censured, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, it chains us all, irrevocably." It's a shame that it was the election system that caused this, not the majority of the people.
Election system, greed, Putin, technology...we were up against a lot.
