while most of the world draws chairs from the side, some countries in east & southeast asia draw them in perspective!pic.twitter.com/OzcZ4E6mhx
we decided to check more categories for patterns, starting with smiley faces: south korea, japan, and taiwan have smiling eyes ^_^pic.twitter.com/Q19dSAPntZ
some differences have clear cultural explanations: traffic light orientation varies, stop signs in israel have hands instead of text...pic.twitter.com/60CwJv9Wsj
the english "chandelier" hangs from the ceiling, but in french it sits on a table (candelabra). the effect decreases w distance from francepic.twitter.com/l1uXuPNCyd
even architecture comes through, with roofs varying in their amount of overhang. (and apparently russian houses have no doors?)pic.twitter.com/zEiXspIdRU
some countries have a unified interpretation of how to draw certain categories. japan draws hospitals, frogs, and grapes very consistently.pic.twitter.com/kEfBlABLlm
many countries can't decide which direction things face, but in east & southeast asia fish & ducks face left. btw: turkish fish face right?pic.twitter.com/RkX8k57nrN
for most of these patterns, like the chairs, we have no explanation. maybe you know: why are some snowmen three circles, and some are two?pic.twitter.com/oF9LetQAej
or why are some ice cream cones three scoops, and others one? the world is pretty divided on this one.pic.twitter.com/chqmKUKHoE
for things like eyes and mountains, are they more influenced by people/landscape, representation in art, or something else?pic.twitter.com/B7fd15EUnP
and of course french bread is a baguette, but why do some countries tend towards loaves, and others slices?pic.twitter.com/TD52WWJQSN
everyone agrees what a "cell phone" is, but why are old-school "telephones" so rare in some countries? (e.g., romania, or thailand)pic.twitter.com/zLbmxYEgQB
why are some pizzas (or watermelons) slices, and others drawn whole?pic.twitter.com/LVQbinnkSh
when people draw underwear, it's almost universally "briefs", but why are there more "boxers" in some places?pic.twitter.com/shcSwfu0Fp
why are some churches drawn from the side, and others from the front?pic.twitter.com/r9rLfcIS20
why are some cups drawn without handles, and others are drawn more like mugs? some are more square, some are more rounded...pic.twitter.com/6TudA7rcHt
when i look at these i see history, language, culture, colonization. it's amazing how similar & different we all are, in very small ways.
ok, last one: there's at least three ways to draw a star. how do you draw it? + shout out to
@halfdanj for inventing quickdraw :)pic.twitter.com/jcGRSbLlHr
check out
@Forma__Fluens for more! they have some great animations, and found some cool patterns in stroke orderhttps://twitter.com/martino_design/status/875410266216960000 …
a few more because this has gotten popular: the way you draw power outlets is probably the clearest indicator of where you live.pic.twitter.com/5tCrI1xftI
