Kar you are on a roll this week
-
New conversation
-
-
Another day in the office. What scary movie I'm fake watching with y'all today?
-
My mentions are trash right now. Andpic.twitter.com/OPuvve46XR
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
I GOT MAYONNAISE IN MY BAG, SWAG!!!
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Seriously, why don't you have a blue check yet?
- End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.