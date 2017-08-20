And here's the oped, which is pretty amazing.https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/08/19/opinions/heather-heyer-cousin-racism-has-no-place-in-america/index.html …
Thank you & let's not forget
@realDonaldTrump's rallies #AltRightDelete #AntiRacism #BlackLivesMatter @13THFilmpic.twitter.com/WQde4nv6Lu
While we may agree 100%, we must rise above this particular behavior. If we don't, it makes us NO BETTER THAN TRUMP&CO! WE ARE BETTER!pic.twitter.com/9xxa8Gr68h
Agreed that day I was over 45 and all his supporters. I've been praying especially since any of his foolishness could cause me my life.
If you're praying there's NOTHING TRUMP CAN DO TO YOUR LIFE! You are "SAVED!" Trump ends World, you're in HEAVEN w/JESUS! I'm also praying!
If it had been a person of color, no one would have given a damn.
Still no arrests for the man that was attacked in the parking garage by Nazis but plenty made for taking down the statue of a white man
People forget Sessions was Bannons first pick to lead this charge Trump was the consolation prize so it's no shock he's dragging his feet.
too many people seem to forget too much!! freakin sheeple better at least step up when it's time to vote all these bastards out of office!!pic.twitter.com/CAAYI9HpcC
I didn't want to be the one to ask... but I wondered.
Yes, that conversation was about to start. Another contrast tho: Obama sang "Amazing Grace" at Charleston funeral. Part of response is Tr*mp
But there's also no denying a greater premium on white life. Thus Black Lives Matter. I'm glad her family sees it.
I asked the same question when it happened. I've been railing against "white nationalists" since I noticed their uptick online in 2010
Also, probably not a coincidence that I started to notice these things when I discovered my brother was one
Fellow white people seem to only listen when another white person is talking. This all happened after I got married to my Cantonese wife
He seemed to think it was a religious thing (Christian kinism)and that he abhors violence, but I kept trying to tell him that doesn't matter
