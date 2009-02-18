2/ You may know me as a writer or pontificator. But what I know best is running digital media sites. No site is "pivoting to video" ...
3/ because of audience demand. Not even close. They are pivoting to video because the industry is in the midst of a monetization crisis.
4/ Expectations for digital ad revenue were unrealistic. There was already an excess number of publications relative to ads. And then ...
5/ coming into that already difficult situation, the platform monopolies started scooping all the money. Most of the money invested in ...
6/ these sites did not anticipate this set of circumstances. That was a mistake because most but not all were visible years ago. In this...
7/ difficult environment, there appears to be one pot of money available: ads on video. And there's one potential source of audience: ...
8/ viral videos driven by social media platforms like Facebook. Facebook also wants access to the video ad pot of money.
9/ So the investments were made on the flawed predictions. The money that was supposed to be there is not there. And the video money ...
10/ bucket is the only available option. Now, my personal take is that the video money bucket is largely a mirage. Everything up to ...
11/ this point is a dead certainty. My prediction about the video money bucket is a prediction. Not certain. But my best guess. The point...
12/ is that from a financial point of view the "pivot to video" makes sense in this context. It's usually not presented very honestly ...
13/ because it's presented as the amazingness of video which everyone is going to love. Really it is at best indifferent to consumers of ...
14/ news. But it's still worth understanding what's driving it. The real key is that the financial models are driving in a direction ...
15/ that has zero to do with readers. That won't end well. Again, no publisher is "pivoting to video" because of anything to do with ...
16/ reader/audience demand. Not in the news and political news space. Not even close.
17/ This is needless to say a disaster for a lot of journalists. And I expect more of it. I am happy and grateful to be able to say that ...
18/ nothing like this is in the offing at TPM. That is because we saw of this coming a few years ago and shifted our business model ...
19/ accordingly. We are putting our resources not into video nonsense but rather new content that will increase the value of r membership...
20/ program. The key issue, though, as I see it is that the business model too many of the pubs are premised on is flawed and it is ...
21/ in addition to being flawed it is (if not collapsing) then rapidly deteriorating and very importantly out of sync with audience ...
