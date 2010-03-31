Well said Jon. Such a tragedy
what a great loss to us all & I feel sure that every Grenfell Tower fire victim had unique skills & special qualities equally a loss to us
George Elliot drew attention to this point: 'Those who rest in unvisited tombs'. We are all important and unique.
I rate Jon Snow so much, the only individual who I have seen who can and is not afraid to state cause and affect...
While identifying and highlighting the poor phase of journalism that this country and many other countries are experiencing in recent times.
Sad & correct thoughts Jon Don't know if you saw our video about Firdaws incl amazing voice https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Li77Qc5uj3k&feature=youtu.be …http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-40883958/relatives-still-waiting-to-bury-talented-grenfell-family …
Thank you for posting that. The tragedy at Grenfell Tower should never be forgotten. So many lives lost and they must have justice.
Cos you're a decent human being and feel compassion, meeting her had an impact on you and she's on your mind. Firdows RIP
that person having a dig at him for mentioning her. christ almighty can't he have an opinion about someone he met without being targetted
he is he's lovely
My word ... Jon Snow for PM.
He's wonderful isn't he. One of the best
Your own record is appalling. The media is now a propaganda tool for the elite. There is little or no independent reporting. Corporate owned
Sorry Chrissy.
@jonsnowC4 jonsnowis one of the best TV reporters around. Who is better?
Chrissy. Your point taken. Your initial tweet seemed unfairly aimed at
@jonsnowC4 . But your general point is a fair one. BW
The words Jon spoke in that video. Were very emotive too. I really hope heads roll over
#GrenfellTower I fear there will be heavy stalling
Sprats will fall. The whales will not.
