Looks like.... the boy is Bach in town
TOO. SOON.
He's the Tupac of the 18th century
I'll take it.
I've been hearing good things about Bach. People are recognizing him more and more.
He's done an amazing job, I hear.
The Bach Street Boys
Fugue if true.
Bach where he belongs...
Don't call it a comebach
There's a 2pac joke in here somewhere ... 2bach ... is that something?
Bach's new stuff sucks. He's been basically rehashing the same tunes forever.
