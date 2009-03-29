The only thing wrong with this scenario, is now I have to guess who the racist is on my block, in my kids school, etc.
I know I have a neighbor with Trump/Pence sign still in their window, but have been caught off guard by too many.
You need to get one of these for yours pic.twitter.com/vJIWXIvKXI
Join me fellow white people. These went up last week.pic.twitter.com/Y6XjY4qmip
where do I get one of these? I live in an apartment but by golly I have a tiny lawn that demands a sign
Maybe contact your local indivisible group? We have a peace/justice org that sells
#blm signs for $5.
As a black woman in America it makes my heart rejoice to c people of all races coming together as 1. The people united will never be divided
As a white man I just want to say happy to help. Marching isn't much but it's not nothing. Hope we can change things.
Right on Brett! I know there are some wonderful people again of all races who are more vocal than i am & im loud that gives me hope
As a white woman, I want to apologize for it taking so damn long.
I concur. My biggest regret is that we didn't
#resist when the GOP obstructed everything President Obama did. Imagine where we'd be now.
You know what Cathy i was thinking the same thing. Maybe because it was not in our faces like 45 is. What do you think?
That's part of it. I think we were complacent. He handled everything so well, we didn't realize how bad it could get. I want him back!
Yep sis you are probably right. I miss him also not just cause he was black. We had a lil peace love & some happiness lol my al green voice
Attn: Tina Fey. Turns out yelling at and and intimidating Nazis works way better than staying home & eating cake. Huh, who knew?
No. That's revisionist BS. She didn't say "eat your cake, cry, then punch a Nazi." She suggested everything BUT hitting the streets.
-
Playboy (!!) did a great job explaining the satire.http://www.playboy.com/articles/tina-fey-cake …
I was not for one minute confused about her message. I'm not sure why so many ppl were. She was obviously NOT telling ppl to just eat cake.
I couldn't understand how the message was lost on so many either!
Tina Fey used racist & transphobic stereotypes to do shitty "satire" that flaunted white privilege while people are traumatized by Nazis.
Transphobic? She was talking about drag queens. Trans people are not drag queens.
