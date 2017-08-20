Please tell me you're not going to be wasting taxpayers time on this nonsense
@CPJElmore @Plaid_Cymru ?
-
New conversation
-
Please tell me you're not going to be wasting taxpayers time on this nonsense
-
Tax payers money on what? The Tower is being repaired. The clock is being switched off to protect the workers. I've no problem with either.
-
Sorry, tough to be clear on here sometimes, tax payers paying wages to MP's to run country rather than 'mourn' a bell.
-
I'll be mourning no bell. Outrage is false in my view. 1000s of other far more important issues/events to be outraged about in my view.
-
so of course, none of these MPs will be claiming expenses for this.
- 4 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
This has got to be a wind up! Surely!
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Any chance of a list? I need to know whether to send my mp an email to inquire what the fuck is wrong with him.
-
And how many will travel down specially and stay over, then claim all expenses from the public purse? Any that do need naming and shaming.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
The bell ends...
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
It's a frickin clock.
- End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.