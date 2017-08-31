in other words: this shark's body is full of pee. pee shark.
anyway, there's more: in iceland they take the pee shark and make it into Kæstur hákarl, a fermented pee shark dish
evolution gave us a shark made of pee that survives the icy depths of the arctic and eats bears, and we found a way to eat it
the pee shark also sometimes has glowing copepods eating its eyes in exchange for attracting more prey with their light
god damn, greenland shark, there had to have been an easier way to survive and eat bears than with pee body and eye-eating symbiotes!
half a god damn millennium of swimming in darkness, the pee coursing through your flesh, only living for the occasional moment of bear meat
ALSO ALSO THE REASON THEY FERMENT THEM IN ICELAND IS IF YOU EAT THE PEE SHARK BEFORE DOING SO YOU GET INSTANTLY DRUNK
how is this shark real? how many ancient icelanders got drunk off their nut eating under-fermented pee shark until they got it right?
THERE ARE INUIT LEGENDS ABOUT IT BEING A PEE SHARK! It lives in Sedna's urine pot & the first was made from an old woman's pee-soaked cloth
You bet your ass I'm going to read this 148 page academic paper on the pee shark's role in Inuit cosmology
This is the face of a shark that absolutely knows it is made of peepic.twitter.com/GTKEyKJbTa
This thing is begging to be on an
@Octonauts episode. We'll see what Captain Barnacles is really made of!
"Peeso -- sorry -- Peso, urine command -- I said YOU'RE in, Qazii, stop giggling -- you take the helm of the Gup P -- dammit! -- Gup C."
Greenland Sharks are full of pee They swim beneath the Artic Sea Bears don't find them very fun 'Cuz their nasty blood...is made of number 1
-
-
POTUS45 loves the pee shark.
I’m beginning to regret I didn’t say Pee Pee Shark. I hope the shark forgives me.
